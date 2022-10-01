Wonderful fall weather, but still a risk of fire weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a beautiful week and that is going to continue for the weekend as well. Sunshine is going to persist as there won’t be a cloud in the sky so go out and enjoy this beautiful weather. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for the day today with lows dropping into the upper 40s later tonight. Winds across the area will be a little breezy as we could see winds from 10-15 mph, this has prompted a limited threat of wildfire conditions so please head local burn bans.

If you have any evening plans, you might want to grab a long sleeve shirt or a hoodie as it will be a little chilly later tonight.

Tracking the Tropics: Ian made its 3rd and final landfall on Friday. It is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone but will continue bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to North Carolina and Virginia. We are also watching another disturbance that is likely to become a Tropical Depression by the middle of next week but this system doesn’t seem like it will impact the lower 48.

