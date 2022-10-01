Wonderful fall weather, but still a risk of fire weather

We have had a beautiful week and that is going to continue for the weekend as well.
We have had a beautiful week and that is going to continue for the weekend as well.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a beautiful week and that is going to continue for the weekend as well. Sunshine is going to persist as there won’t be a cloud in the sky so go out and enjoy this beautiful weather. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for the day today with lows dropping into the upper 40s later tonight. Winds across the area will be a little breezy as we could see winds from 10-15 mph, this has prompted a limited threat of wildfire conditions so please head local burn bans.

If you have any evening plans, you might want to grab a long sleeve shirt or a hoodie as it will be a little chilly later tonight.

Tracking the Tropics: Ian made its 3rd and final landfall on Friday. It is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone but will continue bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to North Carolina and Virginia. We are also watching another disturbance that is likely to become a Tropical Depression by the middle of next week but this system doesn’t seem like it will impact the lower 48.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Travis Campbell, 34, was convicted by a Lauderdale County jury for burglary of a dwelling and...
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2022
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say

Latest News

A limited fire threat through Sunday
Nice this weekend, but there’s still a limited fire danger
Nineteen EMEPA employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles...
EMEPA helping restore power in Florida
Perfect picnic weather
We are closing out the week with another beautiful fall day
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 30th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 30th, 2022