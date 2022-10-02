Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City

Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City(Garrett family)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about.

Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in the American Royal Kids Que competition Saturday night.

Alexis, along with 74 other children, were tasked to display their BBQ skills by cooking hamburgers or steaks. In Alexis’ age group, she had to hit the pit and grill a ribeye steak all by herself.

Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City(Garrett family)

Competing against 74 contestants in front of 2,000 people can be nerve-racking, but that didn’t faze Alexis, who placed 2nd in the world of barbecue and arguably proved she can cook a steak better than most adults.

“She [Alexis] wasn’t very nervous when she was cooking, she was really just excited & ready to compete and have fun,” Hanna said. “She was pumped to have her name called out in front of 2,000 plus people. Alexis was pleased with second place but of course next year she’s going for first!”

This may not be the last we hear of the Garrett family, as the family competes professionally across the country. In fact, Alexis’ father Wes Garrett won the Grand Champion at the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ fest on the way to Kansas City.

To view their Facebook page, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Neshoba Central mascot, Reed Huffman, high fives players before game.
Neshoba Central’s Rocket Man is taking school spirit to new heights
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Raiders senior runningback, Austin Acton, is helping Lamar stay motivated through new changes.
Week six of Football Friday final scores

Latest News

Not enough people to fill jobs
Expert says there aren’t enough people to fill the large number of open jobs
More flu cases are expected this coming season.
Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepares for joint emergency alert system
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian