City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepares for joint emergency alert system

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to report on Hurricane Ian, we want our viewers to always remain aware and up-to-date when severe weather is predicted for our area.

News 11 has an update from the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency about its own alert system.

In August, we reported that LEMA would be partnering with the city of Meridian to use a combined alert sysytem called Code Red that would alert the public of emergencies inside and outside the city limits.

Odie Barrett, the Director at LEMA, said they are excited about the upgrade and the collaboration with the city but it may take a little longer to get it operational.

“We are still open to make that change. We are waiting on the city to get everything in order so hopefully we are looking to about the end of spring or maybe the first of fall area of next year to get that done. Right now, we are still utilizing the Nixle Emergency Network,” said Barrett.

LEMA currently uses the Nixle Emegency System that sends alerts via Twitter, Facebook, text messages and email.

When upgraded to the Code Red System will be able to send alerts to landline as well.

Barrett also wants to remind the public to sign-up to receive emergency alerts and why it’s so important to do so.

“We always want to prepare for what’s the worse thing that could happen, so we are prepared for whatever that comes our way. Our biggest threat is that a lot of our storms come at night, and they also come where they are not visible on radar. They sneak in on us and when that do come upon us, we can’t see them. So, it very dangerous in our area when to have tornados come through. The best way to stay up-to-date on weather is to have alerts for WTOK or our Nixle App,” said Barrett.

Hurricane season continues until November 30 but tornados can happen year around.

To sign-up for emergency alerts, you can visit LEMA’s website.

