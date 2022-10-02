Fallen fighters remembered at memorial service in Jackson

Fallen fighters remembered at memorial service in Jackson
By Christopher Fields
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sound of bagpipes echoed through downtown Jackson during the annual Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial service at the Central Fire Station Saturday afternoon.

“Men and women who leave their homes, their families so that they might go to work to save the lives of people who they have never met. They are what we call heroes,” said Byram Fire chief and guest speaker at the event, Fred Green.

The special service is held each year so family members, friends, and fellow fighters can come together and remember the local fallen heroes, as well as their service and incredible sacrifice over the years.

“It’s very important to remember them because they dedicate their entire life to the life safety of people across this city,” said Dave Berry, the president of the foundation.

A bell also rang after each name was called... George W. Weaver, one of the men honored is the father of Dianne Barnidge. He died in the Line of Duty in 1962 in Jackson. S

“You know he got on a truck to go do his job and never came home, so these guys kept us the whole time that we were growing up my brother and me. They stayed close and it’s a big family,” Barnidge stated.

Barnidge says she remembers the precious moments she shared with her father as a fighter all too well.

“This was [Weavers] his thing. When he was not working, there was always firefighters around us. I mean always. Because on their off days, they gathered and did jobs around. They did handyman work, and painting, but mostly painting. Memories, oh memories,” she said.

Family members were given a rose to place in each fireman’s boot to honor those who died in the line of duty.

Carnations were also placed for firefighters who died after retirement, which is a special gesture of remembrance and gratitude for their service.

