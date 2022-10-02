Frontline Responders: Sylvia Peterson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responders series this week we are spotlighting Sylvia Peterson, who makes several different crafty items from blankets, toys, and even pillows from recycled materials.

Peterson is someone who truly embodies service over self and does her part to make the community a better place.

“Well, Jesus said show his love and this is my way,” said Peterson.

One of those ways Peterson shares that love is by crafting blankets, pillows, bean bags, and baskets with plastic bags for the homeless.

“We all know plastic bags are free and they are bought to me by different people. I watched on YouTube on how to cut them up and make plarn, which is plastic yarn. I got a big crochet hook and when I crochet with the hook that’s bigger than my finger that’s what I get. I can make a mat for the homeless, which is what that is. I made the bean bag chair and the basket. It cost me nothing,” said Peterson.

This retired teacher has a true love for children and crochets fabric blankets, dolls, and other toys for the families at the Center for Pregnancy Choices.

“Babies need blankets and that’s why I bring blankets here. Boys like a top that spends and the girls like the dolls. It brings joy to a child and my church gives me the fabric for the dolls so I can sew them together in my spare time since I am retired,” said Peterson.

April Stewart, the Client Care Coordinator at CPC is thankful for Peterson’s dedication to her craft that helps so many.

“Ms. Sylvia gives her time that is even more special because time is precious, and she could be doing other things for her own family at home. But, for her to go out and take the time out to do something for strangers. I am not talking about five or 10 minutes. The stuff that she does takes a lot of time, she has the patience for it and the love for it. So, with the community stepping up the CPC is able to step up and survive and help those families that are out here in need,” said Stewart.

Sylvia Peterson and her late husband, Rod Peterson, also believed it was especially important to tutor the youth in the community through the Little Men Mentoring Program to ensure the kids participating had the support they needed and valued education that would propel them throughout life.

