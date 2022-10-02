Parkinson’s Moving Day hosts event to inspire, empower those with the disease

Parkinson’s Moving Day hosts event to inspire, empower those with the disease
Parkinson’s Moving Day hosts event to inspire, empower those with the disease(WLBT)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I just think it is the importance of community and the importance of being in it together,” Elizabeth Rich said, whose father has Parkinson’s disease.

People living with Parkinson’s and their caregivers believe that support is what gets them through the tough times.

“It is a progressive disease and we just see that and just take one step at a time,” said Mary Ann Cope, whose Husband has Parkinson’s disease. “Just as a family we say we trust in the Lord every day providing grace for the moment to deal with whatever we’re dealing with in the day.

It’s been one day at a time for the last 17 years for the Cope family.

A pediatric dentist has his family by his side and the entire community is made up of other families impacted by Parkinson’s.

Many in the Parkinson’s community are part of a workout program called “rock steady.”

“It’s extremely important for them to keep moving and exercising. This is a great thing to let other people know that there are programs available,” said Paul Adcock, a supporter of the Parkinson’s Moving Day event.

“The most important thing you can do with Parkinson’s disease is to stay active,” said Randy Voyles.

Voyles, a retired surgeon, was diagnosed ten years ago. The program built to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s has been a part of his journey.

Maintaining strength he says is key.

“Half of the admissions to the hospital occur because people fall, and boxing and agility training can help prevent that,” he said.

Support has been the mainstay that keeps these families going.

Anyone recently diagnosed, the people here say don’t be scared. Although Parkinson’s is a debilitating disease, face it head-on.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Neshoba Central mascot, Reed Huffman, high fives players before game.
Neshoba Central’s Rocket Man is taking school spirit to new heights
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Raiders senior runningback, Austin Acton, is helping Lamar stay motivated through new changes.
Week six of Football Friday final scores

Latest News

Not enough people to fill jobs
Expert says there aren’t enough people to fill the large number of open jobs
More flu cases are expected this coming season.
Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepares for joint emergency alert system
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian