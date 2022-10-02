St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian

St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today was the perfect day to be outside enjoying the fresh air and connecting with your community.

The people at St. Joseph Catholic Church did just that by hosting its 39th Annual October Festival.

The church wanted to bring the community together by hosting the event featuring different health organizations giving out information, craft tables, and an art exhibit.

Pastor Augustine Palimattam, said this is the first time since pandemic that the church was able to host the event.

“It’s so exciting because you know COVID put us all in our houses. We couldn’t get out and slowly we are getting out of it. I am so glad that people are able to come out able to enjoy the fellowship, community activities, and I hope and pray that we are able to do more and more,” said Palimattam.

The event also included entertainment by the Meridian High School Alumni Band.

Barbecue and fried fish plates were sold as a fundraiser to helps families, especially during illness, bereavement and church missions.

