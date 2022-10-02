Wonderful fall weather sets in for the week

This week is going to be nice cool and dry so you won’t need an umbrella, but it will start to...
This week is going to be nice cool and dry so you won’t need an umbrella, but it will start to warm up into the later part of the week.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are getting into the full swing of fall as temperatures this weekend was sitting in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. that will continue tomorrow as well as we will see temperatures stay chilly in the mornings and only warm up to the lower 80s across our area.

This week is going to be nice cool and dry so you won’t need an umbrella, but it will start to warm up into the later part of the week. Temperatures into the back half of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s but we will have a cold front move through and that brings our lows back into the 40s and highs into the 70s.

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing the 90s anytime soon.

Tracking the Tropics: We have no named systems in the Atlantic, but we do have two areas of possible development one in the Eastern Atlantic that has a likely chance of development over the next 5 days and one in the Central Atlantic that has a 20 percent chance of development. The Eastern Atlantic system doesn’t look like it will impact the continental US, but we are watching the other area as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Neshoba Central mascot, Reed Huffman, high fives players before game.
Neshoba Central’s Rocket Man is taking school spirit to new heights
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Raiders senior runningback, Austin Acton, is helping Lamar stay motivated through new changes.
Week six of Football Friday final scores

Latest News

We have had a beautiful week and that is going to continue for the weekend as well.
Wonderful fall weather, but still a risk of fire weather
A limited fire threat through Sunday
Nice this weekend, but there’s still a limited fire danger
Nineteen EMEPA employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles...
EMEPA helping restore power in Florida
Perfect picnic weather
We are closing out the week with another beautiful fall day