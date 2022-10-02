Wonderful fall weather sets in for the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are getting into the full swing of fall as temperatures this weekend was sitting in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. that will continue tomorrow as well as we will see temperatures stay chilly in the mornings and only warm up to the lower 80s across our area.

This week is going to be nice cool and dry so you won’t need an umbrella, but it will start to warm up into the later part of the week. Temperatures into the back half of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s but we will have a cold front move through and that brings our lows back into the 40s and highs into the 70s.

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing the 90s anytime soon.

Tracking the Tropics: We have no named systems in the Atlantic, but we do have two areas of possible development one in the Eastern Atlantic that has a likely chance of development over the next 5 days and one in the Central Atlantic that has a 20 percent chance of development. The Eastern Atlantic system doesn’t look like it will impact the continental US, but we are watching the other area as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

