Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in second playoff battle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After four rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship, the seesaw affair for the top spot ends with Mackenzie Hughes defeating Sepp Straka, claiming the beloved Chicken Trophy at the Country Club of Jackson Sunday evening.

Hughes and Straka were 17-under par after 72 holes, with Hughes shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round.

Hughes birdied the second playoff hole to seal his second win on the PGA Tour, his first PGA win in six years, when he won the 2016 RSM Classic in a playoff.

With the victory, Hughes claimed a $1.422 million prize from a $7.9 million purse and 500 FedExCup points.

Not only does Hughes earn a big prize for his triumph, but he will also now be fully exempt on tour through 2025.

Hughes also gained a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA Championship, and the biggest PGA tournament of them all, the Masters.

On top of his clutch performance in Sunday’s victory, Hughes was left in awe with his experience at the Jackson golf course.

“I can’t say enough about what a great job the Sanderson Farms Championship staff has done this week, the golf course is unbelievable, the hospitality is amazing, and the volunteers are so friendly,” said Hughes. “Of all the tournaments I’ve played in, it’s just the best.”

“We are very excited to have Mackenzie as our 2022 Champion,” said executive director Steve Jent. “I have known him for several years. He is truly a class act and will be a great ambassador for the tournament. We couldn’t have asked for a better tournament experience this week to begin our new era with the Wayne-Sanderson Farms organization. We have the best title sponsor on the PGA Tour in Wayne-Sanderson Farms.”

The main benefactor of the Sanderson Farms Championship is Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only children’s hospital. The tournament also donates a portion of the proceeds to over 60 additional Mississippi charities.

The total amount raised by the 2022 tournament will be revealed later this year.

After such an unbelievable experience, J. Clinton Rivers, the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Wayne-Sanderson Farms, is already looking forward to next year’s tournament.

“For many of us [at Wayne-Sanderson Farms] this is our first experience with this event, and I couldn’t think of a better experience. The children’s hospital is a great charity for us to be involved with, and we are proud to be associated with them. I have been asked several times this week about the future of the championship, continued Rivers. “And I’ve only got one thing to say... see you next year!”

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship will be held October 2 to 8, 2023.

