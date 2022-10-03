Funeral services for Charles Edwin Eshee, Sr. “Chuck” will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:30 am at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Patricia Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Charles Eshee, Sr, age 84, of Little Rock passed away on Friday, September 30 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Eshee served our country for four years in the United States Army. He retired from A&B Electric Company of Meridian, Mississippi and Olive Baptist Church of Pensacola, Florida.

He is survived by a daughter, Madeline Rawe (Mark) of Ft. Myers, FL; his son, Charles Eshee Jr, of Little Rock, MS; his granddaughter, Jessica Blackledge (Brandon) of Meridian, MS; and two great grandsons, Briggs and Brooks Blackledge. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews as well as many friends he considered his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Leveda Eshee, and his wife, Pearlene Burton Eshee.

The family request memorials be made to a charity of donor’s choosing.

Pallbearers will be Mark Rawe, Brandon Blackledge, Charles Eshee Jr, Heath Snider, Mike Snider and Scott Hudgins.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on October 6, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

