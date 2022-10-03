City of Meridian Arrest Report October 3, 2022
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JUSTIN J BROWN
|1981
|2700 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|ERIC J RAGSDALE
|1980
|5118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JONATHAN F WEBSTER JR
|1996
|3516 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|MICHAEL D MCDONALD
|1976
|341 WICKLOW CIR BRANDON, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|JORGE BAUTISTA MARTINEZ
|1975
|5009 DODSON AVE KANSAS CITY, CS
|DUI
|LACEDRICK R DIXON
|1982
|2706 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MICHAEL J CHISM
|1980
|1712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|BRYSON K KENDRICKS
|1996
|2406 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 3:24 PM on September 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted with a hammer and money was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:30 AM on October 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4400 block of 38th Avenue. The victim stated she was held at gunpoint and property and her vehicle were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:12 PM on October 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:42 AM on October 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:54 AM on October 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 27700 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 1:49 PM on September 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:51 AM on September 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of Hawkins Crossing Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:47 AM on September 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 34thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:48 PM on September 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of 35thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:17 PM on October 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of State Boulevard. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.