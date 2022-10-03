Crimenet 10_03_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lisa Ann Spears.

Spears is a 43-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 115 pounds.

She is wanted on an indictment out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Spears can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

