Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall. (Source: Charlene Blanton via WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday.

The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet.

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at Belin Memorial UMC being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall as Hurricane Ian lashed out on the coast.

While the devastating storm left a trail of destruction from the South Strand all the way to North Myrtle Beach, it couldn’t destroy the iconic cross that overlooks the marsh.

The cross made it through the storm untouched and still standing strong.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2022
Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepare for joint emergency alert system
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring...
AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought

Latest News

A teen girl helped apply a tourniquet to a police officer who was shot in Missouri.
‘It all was instincts’: Teen girl helps apply tourniquet to officer who was shot
A teen girl helped apply a tourniquet to a police officer who was shot in Missouri.
'It all was instincts': Teen girl helps apply tourniquet to officer who was shot
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’