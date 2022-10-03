Divorce Report September 23-29, 2022

Divorce Docket
Divorce Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Divorce Report September 23-29, 2022
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of ANGELA NICHOLSON JENKINS COBURN and EDWARD LEE COBURN
Nikitaben Ravalji v. Dhrupadsinh Ravalji
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Michelle Cumberland Alpha and Michael Marlon Alpha
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of SHAYNE EASTERLING GARRETT and BRADLEY GARRETT

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2022
Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepare for joint emergency alert system
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring...
AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought

Latest News

Lauderdale County Redistricting
Redistricting finalized for Lauderdale County
Marriage License
Marriage License September 23-29, 2022
October 3, 2022: Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian, Upcoming Events - Part 2
October 3, 2022: Clair Huff, Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian, chess tournament Saturday...
October 3, 2022: Clair Huff, Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian, chess tournament Saturday Oct. 8, Magic Monday Oct. 10, Boo!seum Oct. 22