Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North

A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.

Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.

There were three people in the car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2022
Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepare for joint emergency alert system
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring...
AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian

Latest News

MDWFP warns of Chronic Wasting Disease before hunting season begins.
MDWFP warns of hunting dangers prior to season
Slight breeze from the north
Today’s forecast calls for outdoor plans
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
It's time to get a flu shot, experts say.
It’s flu vaccine time, and seniors need revved-up shots, experts say