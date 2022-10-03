Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North

Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.

Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.

There were three people in the car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.

