Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend.

The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus.

Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says the argument with Wilkes and his girlfriend happened inside of a vehicle. The two victims were walking by when Wilkes is accused of getting out of the car and assaulting them.

Vance told WCBI News that a phone was taken and smashed. One victim has a broken nose and stitches.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2022
Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepare for joint emergency alert system
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring...
AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought

Latest News

The cross at Belin UMC in Murrells Inlet stood strong and survived the hurricane-force winds...
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
The U.S. Interior Department has launched a set of new policies that would require thousands of...
Interior Dept. to require body cams for law enforcement
MDWFP warns of Chronic Wasting Disease before hunting season begins.
MDWFP warns of hunting dangers prior to season