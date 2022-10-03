MDWFP warns of hunting dangers prior to season

MDWFP warns of Chronic Wasting Disease before hunting season begins.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WDAM) - October means fall for some, but for others, it means hunting season. Before preparing for the next hunt, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks wants to remind hunters to keep chronic wasting disease in mind.

Chronic wasting disease is primarily in deer and elk and, according to the MDWFP, has no known cure. The department offered up some suggestions to make sure that hunters don’t expose themselves to the disease.

“One of those is testing,” MDWFP Chief of Staff Russ Walsh said. “We need to see where it is in the state. We need to see how prevalent it is where it’s moving, so that we can act those management measures to help us, hopefully, stay ahead of the disease, as well as encouraging hunters to exercise their bag limit.”

It is unclear as to what the disease could do to humans according to Walsh, as he states that there is “no known case of chronic wasting disease transmitting to a human.”

Even though the disease is prevalent, Walsh wants hunters to go about the season as normal.

“We want hunters to still be hunters,” Walsh said. “We want hunters to go to field and enjoy the outdoors and to harvest deer and to take their kids. We don’t want it to change anything. We just need to monitor for it and stay on top of it. What that really takes is the hunters being engaged by submitting those samples and helping us manage this disease.”

Mississippi requires a hunting and fishing licenses for people ages 16 to 65.

