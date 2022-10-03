MDWPF warns of hunting dangers prior to season

MDWPF warns of Chronic Wasting Disease before hunting season begins.
MDWPF warns of Chronic Wasting Disease before hunting season begins.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October means fall for some, but for others, it means hunting season.

Before preparing for the next hunt, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Parks and Fisheries wants to remind hunters to keep chronic wasting disease in mind.

Chronic wasting disease is primarily in deer and elk and, according to the MDWPF, has no known cure.

The department offered up some suggestions to make sure that a hunter does not expose himself to the disease.

“One of those is testing,” MDWPF Chief of Staff Russ Walsh said. “We need to see where it is in the state. We need to see how prevalent it is where it’s moving, so that we can act those management measures to help us, hopefully, stay ahead of the disease, as well as encouraging hunters to exercise their bag limit.”

It is unclear as to what the disease could do to humans according to Walsh, as he states that there is “no known case of chronic wasting disease transmitting to a human.”

Even though the disease is prevalent, Walsh wants hunters to go about the season as normal.

“We want hunters to still be hunters,” Walsh said. “We want hunters to go to field and enjoy the outdoors and to harvest deer and to take their kids. We don’t want it to change anything.

“We just need to monitor for it and stay on top of it. What that really takes is the hunters being engaged by submitting those samples and helping us manage this disease.”

Mississippi requires a Hunting and Fishing license for ages 16 to 65.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Neshoba Central mascot, Reed Huffman, high fives players before game.
Neshoba Central’s Rocket Man is taking school spirit to new heights
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Raiders senior runningback, Austin Acton, is helping Lamar stay motivated through new changes.
Week six of Football Friday final scores

Latest News

A Birmingham dentist says the state is experiencing a dental healthcare crisis.
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
Early cruisers are coming out to get that perfect spot for the week long car show.
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
Frontline Responders: Sylvia Peterson
Frontline Responders: Sylvia Peterson
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase