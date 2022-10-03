A memorial gathering for Ms. Yvonne Covington will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Ms. Yvonne Covington, age 80, of Bailey passed away at her home on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Yvonne was born August 26, 1942 in Meridian, MS to Ford and Melba Covington. She was a devoted dog mom to her beloved Yorkie, Pumpkin. Yvonne loved watching the Atlanta Braves, reading novels, and completing jigsaw puzzles. In her later years, she enjoyed bird watching and gardening by proxy, directing others from the comfort of her window seat.

Ms. Covington is survived by her children, Richard Williams and Courtney Ashcraft (Billy); her grandchildren, Meaghan Pruneau ($$), Christopher Ford Williams, Cody Williams, Trevor Williams, Morgan Warren (Peter), Marguerite Williams, Montgomery Williams, and Ainsley Ashcraft; and great-grandchildren.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Ford and Melba Covington; her son, Christopher Keith Williams; and her brother, Billy Covington.

