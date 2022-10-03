Ms. Janette Morris

Janette Morris
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Elder Gwen Shakur officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Ms. Morris, 71, of Meridian, who died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Health. A viewing will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss.

