Patricia “Pat” Taylor Minus, born June 30, 1937, in Eutaw, Alabama, died on September 30, 2022, surrounded by family. She graduated from Green County High School and attended Judson College and the University of West Alabama. Her greatest joys in life included China painting, playing the piano, gardening, water skiing, boating, and most importantly, spending time with her family. Pat was a devout Christian and a member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she also played the piano.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward William Taylor and Alice Rushing Taylor; husband, Joseph Jackson Minus; brother, Edward “Bud” William Taylor Jr. (wife: Nita); sister, Janet Taylor Robuck; and daughter, Susan Minus Tait.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Martha Jo Minus James; son, Joseph Jackson Minus Jr.; grandchildren, Joseph Jackson Minus III (wife: Rachael), Laura Kathryn Minus, Matthew Collier Minus, Leigh Minus Crawley (husband: Jay), Jacqueline Renfroe Nelson (husband: Korey); great-grandchild, Patrick Joseph Minus; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Jackson Minus III, Matthew Collier Minus, Sylvester Pratt, Joe Matt Taylor, Preston C. Minus III, and Joseph Taylor Minus.

Funeral service will be held on October 2nd, 2022, at 2:00pm at the First Baptist Church in Epes, Alabama. Visitation will take place prior to the service at 1:30 at the church. Graveside service to follow in Henagen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Henagan Cemetery: P.O. Box 6, Epes, AL 35460.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.