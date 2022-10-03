Philadelphia Police make arrest in aggravated assault case

Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for a shooting that injured two people earlier this year.

Chavis Davis was arrested on a warrant from an incident that happened May 8, 2022. He’s also charged with possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs and possession of firearm by a felon.

Officials say he shot two people at an apartment complex in the Philadelphia and ran away. Officers were finally able to arrest Davis at a home on Center Avenue. Officers obtained a search warrant after observing illegal activity and recovered more than 24 grams of cocaine and over half a pound of marijuana.

Davis’ bond was set at $100,000.

