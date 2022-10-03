Powerball ‘First Millionaire of the Year’ promo winners selected

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi Lottery insider was randomly selected in Monday’s final drawing to win an expenses-paid trip to New York City and a chance to become Powerball’s® First Millionaire of the Year™.

The promotion, which ran from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, featured a grand prize of an expenses-paid trip to New York for two, three nights at a Times Square hotel, welcome dinner, exclusive entertainment, New Year’s Eve dinner and entertainment, $1,000 spending money, two gift bags, ground transportation to and from NYC airports, hotel and activities in NYC and eligibility for the $1 million drawing during the live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Once contact with the winner has been made, the Mississippi Lottery will send the winner information to the Multi-State Lottery Association for eligibility and background checks. MUSL has the responsibility for awarding the Grand Prize associated with the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion.

In addition to the Powerball promotion, the Mississippi Lottery randomly selected second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners to receive $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash, respectively. Those winners were from Laurel, McComb, Brookhaven and Brandon. Anyone who signed up early had the chance to win $1,000 in three “early bird” drawings held Sept. 9, Sept. 16 and Sept. 23. Winners were from Sardis, Centreville and Blue Mountain. All winners were contacted via certified letter.

The promotion’s only requirements? Sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider and be at least 21 years of age. To learn about future promotions, be sure and sign up here.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation also announced Monday that the Saturday, Oct. 1, Powerball® drawing yielded a $50,000 winner. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 8-21-22-65-69 with a Powerball of 26 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in the draw games continue to grow. Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $336 million with a cash value of $176.7 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $380 million with a cash value of $198.4 million, and Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $137,000.

