Redistricting finalized for Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County supervisors Monday adopted new redistricting maps based on the results of the 2020 Census. The board had to look at all of the details and make sure there is proper representation in each of the five districts.

The board said the changes made were very small, but everyone should still check and make sure if their voting precinct is changed or not. The new districts will go into effect in 2023.

“And today we approved, that set those accordingly. There are some math variants that we have to look at that we have to abide by, by law, and of mapping, basically after every Census. It’s our job to look at our districts and of course we want to get representation for one person and one vote,” said Board President Jonathan Wells.

The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be sending out more information about the new districts.

