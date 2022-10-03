Funeral services for Robert Franklin Hughes will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Andy May officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Log Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Robert Franklin Hughes, age 89, died at Saint Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie Hughes; his loving wife of 54 years, Gloria Talbert Hughes, five brothers and four sisters; a grandson, Frost McCoy; and son-in-law, Don McKee.

He is survived by daughters, Robbie H. McKee of Bailey, Judy H. Rutledge (Kenneth) of Bailey, Angie H. McCoy (Jason) of Columbus, MS. Grandchildren David Mckee (Jennifer), Brad Mckee, Keely R. Followay (Jamie), Kirby R. Simmons (Brandon), and Myles McCoy. Surviving great-grandchildren are Emmalee and Kennedy McKee, Lexy and Lakyn Followay, and Paxton Simmons.

Robert had a very humble beginning being born in a little community called Shucktown. He was the ninth child of ten in a poor farming and logging family. After graduation from Center Hill School, he married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Talbert. He was a member of Gum Log Primitive Baptist and a long-time deacon. He was a carpenter by trade, building many of the luxury homes in the Meridian area. He devoted many of his carpentry talents to helping family, friends, community, and church members.

Family was very important to Robert. Even though he worked hard, he made his three girls his priority. In their younger years, he provided homemade see-saws, swings, sand boxes, go-carts and go-cart paths thru his corn fields. They also enjoyed many family outing riding horses on trail rides and going to horse shows. He taught them how to drive tractors, cut and rake hay and be the boys he always wanted.

Sports were a very important aspect of his life. He was an outstanding athlete and played semi-pro baseball. He coached and mentored many years for community softball and baseball teams. To this day, people relate how he impacted their lives through his coaching. Later, he and Gloria attended their children’s and grandchildren’s ball games, rarely missing a game. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved to talk baseball with anyone that would listen. His great-grandchildren lovingly called him “Cat” and in recent years, he enjoyed spending time with his “kittens”. Great comfort is found in the knowledge that he is walking hand-in-hand with his precious Gloria in Heaven. HIs children cling to God’s promise of seeing them again.

The family suggests memorial contributions are shared with a charity of donors’ choice.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 until 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

