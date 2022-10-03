Today’s forecast calls for outdoor plans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We are starting this week off with yet another great day of weather. We did welcome in the month of October over the weekend. We can expect temperatures to remain near or below average for the first few weeks of the month. It will be another beautiful day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the lower 50s. There is also a slight breeze in the air today, winds begin to pick up from the north at about 3-5 mph. Winds will continue to increase into lunchtime to about 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a great day.

Update on the Tropics:

We now have two disturbances in the Atlantic. Disturbance 1 has a 70 percent chance of development over the next 5 days. It is an disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Eastern Atlantic with possible tropical depression formation by the middle of this week. Disturbance 2 also has the possible of becoming a tropical depression this week. It is showing signs of organization just east of the Windward Islands today. It is expected to enter the Caribbean Sea by midweek. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on the Tropics. Download the free WTOK Weather App to stay updated on the latest. Continue to plan and prepare of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

