Today’s forecast calls for outdoor plans

Slight breeze from the north
Slight breeze from the north(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We are starting this week off with yet another great day of weather. We did welcome in the month of October over the weekend. We can expect temperatures to remain near or below average for the first few weeks of the month. It will be another beautiful day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the lower 50s. There is also a slight breeze in the air today, winds begin to pick up from the north at about 3-5 mph. Winds will continue to increase into lunchtime to about 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a great day.

Update on the Tropics:

We now have two disturbances in the Atlantic. Disturbance 1 has a 70 percent chance of development over the next 5 days. It is an disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Eastern Atlantic with possible tropical depression formation by the middle of this week. Disturbance 2 also has the possible of becoming a tropical depression this week. It is showing signs of organization just east of the Windward Islands today. It is expected to enter the Caribbean Sea by midweek. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on the Tropics. Download the free WTOK Weather App to stay updated on the latest. Continue to plan and prepare of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2022
Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepare for joint emergency alert system
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring...
AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian

Latest News

This week is going to be nice cool and dry so you won’t need an umbrella, but it will start to...
Wonderful fall weather sets in for the week
We have had a beautiful week and that is going to continue for the weekend as well.
Wonderful fall weather, but still a risk of fire weather
A limited fire threat through Sunday
Nice this weekend, but there’s still a limited fire danger
Nineteen EMEPA employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles...
EMEPA helping restore power in Florida