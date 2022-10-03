Funeral services for William Guy Carroll, 87, of Butler will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Jason Moye officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Guy passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 15, 1935, in Pickens County, Alabama. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and was retired from Georgia Pacific.

Mr. Guy was very devoted to his loving family and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan, but more than anything in this world he loved his Lord and Savior with all of his heart, mind, and soul.

Survivors include his daughters, Bonnie Dial of Livingston, AL; Jody Lindsey (Wendell) of Butler, AL; grandchildren Amanda House (Ray) of Livingston, AL; Cole Dial (Shelby) of Livingston, AL; Micah Turner (Travis) of Tuscaloosa, AL; Kyle Lindsey (T Kaye) of Tibbie, AL; Ayrn Owen (Grant) of Gilbertown, AL; Brad Carroll (Sarah) of Rolesville, N.C.; Lauren Stone (Blake) of Abbeville, S.C.; and Tyler Carroll (Jesse) of Simpsonville, S.C.; 14 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; brothers, Rayburn Carroll (Patsy) of Reform, AL; and Joe Carroll (Diane) of Kennedy, AL; sister, Betty Jean Grammer (David) of Tuscaloosa, AL; and devoted friend, Shirley May.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felman Willis Carroll and Kitty Hall Carroll; wife, Betty Sue Carroll; son, Allen Carroll; granddaughter Jamie Dial Kirkland; brothers, Edmund Carroll and Ganus Carroll; and sister, Clara Nell Aldridge.

Pallbearers: Brad Carroll, Tyler Carroll, Cole Dial, Kyle Lindsey, Travis Turner, and Ray House.

Honorary Pallbearers: B.Y.K.O.T.A Sunday School Classes of First Baptist Church of Butler.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

