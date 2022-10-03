Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says

Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get them,” the Warren County prosecutor explained.(Warren County Prosecutor's Office)
By Jared Goffinet, Ken Brown and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A woman in Ohio is facing felony charges after she used her pit bull to attack a 6-year-old girl, court documents say.

The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from the dog attack that happened on Aug. 25 at a duplex in Lebanon, according to court documents from Warren County.

Thierauf lives on one side of the duplex, while the 6-year-old and her family live on the other side, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell explained.

Thierauf and another person were in the backyard of the duplex, reportedly taking drugs, Fornshell said. That’s when the 6-year-old girl’s mother started filming Thierauf’s alleged drug use.

An argument ensued, and eventually, the child’s mom went inside to call the police, Fornshell said.

While the argument was happening, the 6-year-old, her sister, and a neighbor were playing in the front yard of the duplex. The prosecutor said Thierauf then opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get them.”

The dog attacked the 6-year-old, biting her head and body, Fornshell told WXIX.

The child was left with severe injuries to her mouth and needed multiple surgeries, according to the prosecutor.

Thierauf is being held on a $25,000 bond, court records show.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2022
Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepare for joint emergency alert system
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring...
AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought

Latest News

FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation...
US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits