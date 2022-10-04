Average to near average highs are expected this week

Highs will be at or near average through Friday
Highs will be at or near average through Friday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

High pressure will have an influence on our weather most of this week. So, expect lots of sunshine with no rain through Thursday. Friday, a cold front will actually cross our area, but there won’t be enough moisture in the atmosphere for it to work with to squeeze out rain. So, Friday will be rain-free too.

As for temps, there will be a weak upper-level ridge that will sit over us by midweek. So, temps will climb a bit through Wednesday...get back up to around average (mid 80s). Then, ahead of Friday’s cold front, temps will continue to rise (actually getting a little above average) . So, mid-upper 80s are possible both Thursday and Friday.

Behind the front, highs take a nose dive back into the mid-upper 70s for both weekend days. Low temps, however, will remain below the average (which should be near 60 degrees) from now through Sunday. Expect lows in the low 50s through Friday morning, then lows fall into the 40s behind the previously mentioned front.

Next week, temps climb back up to around average with low-mid 80s. A return SE flow returns, and some forecast models are hinting at FINALLY a good chance of rain by midweek as a cold front moves in. Things could change, but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 as we continue to watch the trends.

Tracking the Tropics

We are watching two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. Both have a good chance for development down the line, but one in particular is one for the U.S. to watch because it’s expected to move into the Caribbean by the end of the week. Many forecast models develop this system and move it towards Central America or Mexico, but there are others with different outcomes. So, we’ll continue to watch this disturbance & keep you posted.

