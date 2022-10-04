A church outside Miss. designates $1M to JSU to assist students with water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is getting a generous out-of-state gift to offset costs relating to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson.

Alfred Street Baptist, in Alexandria, Virginia, has designated $1 million to Jackson State University.

Nearly $400,000 of the donation will be earmarked to help replenish the JSU Emergency Gap Fund, which is being used to assist students with water crisis-related expenses. To date, more than 3,600 students have requested support.

The remaining balance of the donation will be made after JSU has exhausted its other donations. It is expected to assist with the University’s expenses related to renting portable showers and portable restrooms.

“Reverend Wesley and the Alfred Street family are living examples of the saying, ‘give and it will be given to you.’ This $1 million donation will make a significant difference for our students and the solvency of our institution,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D.

When the city of Jackson’s water treatment facility experienced low water pressure and issued a boil water notice, JSU said the lack of water pressure on campus prompted the University to delay its student move-in date.

Classes began virtually and staff worked remotely until normal water pressure resumed.

The University would only say it incurred, “significant expenses” to rent portable showers and restroom facilities during the height of the crisis.

