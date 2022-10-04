City of Meridian Arrest Report October 4, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JYANEICE V REED
|1982
|1316 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|CHRISTOPHER L NICHOLS
|1982
|895 MURPHY DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|TEASHLEY J COLLINS
|1991
|2427 4TH AVE APT 1A MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JERRY D WILLIAMS
|1998
|1724 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 3
|TIANA C CRYER
|1984
|2648 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JADARIUS D RUSH
|2002
|2603 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR X 2
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:40 AM on October 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
