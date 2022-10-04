Great weather on tap for your National Taco Day

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday! It is National Taco Day! What better way to celebrate this terrific day than with great fall weather. High and low temperatures do remain below the average for this time of year. With an average high of 86 degrees and an average low ow 59 degrees, our highs today are expected to be in the lower 80s across the area. Overnight lows will be in the mid to lower 50s not as chilly as we start our mornings.

You may want to enjoy your tacos outside today. As we near lunchtime temperatures will remain quite comfortable in the upper 70s. Another rain free day is ahead of us. Plenty of cloudy blue skies to enjoy throughout the day. Stay safe and have a great Tuesday.

