Kemper County Arrest Report October 3, 2022
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Jared Collins 09-27-2022 False Pretense
Ashley Peeples 10-01-2022 Disturbance of a Business.jpg
Daniel Dowell 10-02-2022 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Demarcus White 09-29-2022 Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct failure to comply.jpg
John Austin 10-01-2022 Traveling in Left Lane; No Driver License; Possession of Meth.jpg
Ariel Bell 10-01-2022 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.jpg
Terrance Kirk 10-01-2022 Possession of Meth; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.jpg
Sherman Hunter 10-02-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Possession of Marijuana; DUI 1st.jpg
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
