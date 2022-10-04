Lady Raiders prep for 1st round of playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAIS playoffs start on Tuesday for High School soccer and the Lamar Lady Raiders get ready for the first round.

Lamar soccer has had an incredible season as they finished the season undefeated in division play. For the past three years, Head Coach Gretchen MacDonald has been with the Raiders and they have made the playoffs all three years.

With consistent winning and making the playoffs, the lady raiders are looking to make a statement.

“So excited. Nervous. Ready to go. I know the girls feel the same way,” MacDonald said. “We have worked since June 1st for this. It’s a lot and we’re just really excited finally being able to play for a state championship.

The Raiders held their final practice on Monday before the game and they are still keeping the same intensity.

“High pressure. High intensity. Leave it all on the field. That’s kind of the motto and the goal and that if we do that, we control everything we can and that’s the biggest thing,” MacDonald said.

The Lady Raiders will take on the Cathedral Green Wave tomorrow and the game is schedule for 4:30 PM.

