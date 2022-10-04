Lady Raiders prep for 1st round of playoffs

The MAIS playoffs start on Tuesday for High School soccer and the Lamar Lady Raiders get ready...
The MAIS playoffs start on Tuesday for High School soccer and the Lamar Lady Raiders get ready for the first round.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAIS playoffs start on Tuesday for High School soccer and the Lamar Lady Raiders get ready for the first round.

Lamar soccer has had an incredible season as they finished the season undefeated in division play. For the past three years, Head Coach Gretchen MacDonald has been with the Raiders and they have made the playoffs all three years.

With consistent winning and making the playoffs, the lady raiders are looking to make a statement.

“So excited. Nervous. Ready to go. I know the girls feel the same way,” MacDonald said. “We have worked since June 1st for this. It’s a lot and we’re just really excited finally being able to play for a state championship.

The Raiders held their final practice on Monday before the game and they are still keeping the same intensity.

“High pressure. High intensity. Leave it all on the field. That’s kind of the motto and the goal and that if we do that, we control everything we can and that’s the biggest thing,” MacDonald said.

The Lady Raiders will take on the Cathedral Green Wave tomorrow and the game is schedule for 4:30 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2022
Chavis Davis was arrested on a warrant from an incident that happened May 8, 2022, on charges...
Philadelphia Police make arrest in aggravated assault case
Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award...
Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others

Latest News

Sideline View with Dale McKee
MDWFP warns of Chronic Wasting Disease before hunting season begins.
MDWFP warns of hunting dangers prior to season
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25
Mackenzie Hughes, of Canada, hoists the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament trophy in...
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in second playoff battle