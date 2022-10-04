Man found dead, fire investigation underway

A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian.
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian.

Authorities said Wayne Abel, 69, was found dead inside of his home in the 600 block of 39th Court Monday.

Fire officials say there was evidence of a fire inside of the home, but it was completely out when they arrived.

“There was a fire at some point prior to our arrival,” said Meridian Fire Marshal Vince Vincent. “I don’t know if it was necessarily Monday; it could have been the day before. It was out at the time of our arrival.”

Vincent said they do not suspect foul play. Abel’s body has been sent for an autopsy to determine exactly how he died.

