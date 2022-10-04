Meridian City Council votes 2-2 on CAO candidate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A vote Tuesday on a candidate for Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Meridian was a stalemate.

Mayor Jimmie Smith nominated Chrissie Walker, the current Human Resources Director, who has been in the job for 11 years.

District 3 Councilman Joseph Norwood and District 4 Councilwoman Romande Walker voted to approve the appointment.

District 1 Councilman Dr. George Thomas and District 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey voted no. Both said Chrissie Walker has done a good job in HR and they want her to remain there but said she’s ‘not ready’ for the CAO position.

District 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis abstained.

Mayor Smith said he’s disappointed the appointment was not approved and that Chrissie Walker is the best qualified to be CAO.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

