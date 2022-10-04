Meridian City Council votes 2-2 on CAO candidate

Mayor Jimmie Smith nominated Chrissie Walker, the current Human Resources Director, who has...
Mayor Jimmie Smith nominated Chrissie Walker, the current Human Resources Director, who has been in the job for 11 years, but the vote stalled 2-2.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A vote Tuesday on a candidate for Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Meridian was a stalemate.

Mayor Jimmie Smith nominated Chrissie Walker, the current Human Resources Director, who has been in the job for 11 years.

District 3 Councilman Joseph Norwood and District 4 Councilwoman Romande Walker voted to approve the appointment.

District 1 Councilman Dr. George Thomas and District 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey voted no. Both said Chrissie Walker has done a good job in HR and they want her to remain there but said she’s ‘not ready’ for the CAO position.

District 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis abstained.

Mayor Smith said he’s disappointed the appointment was not approved and that Chrissie Walker is the best qualified to be CAO.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

