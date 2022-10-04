See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?

An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million.

The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of shoreline.

Allen Tate Realtors said the current property owner lives in Germany but dreamed of completing the castle as a retreat for his family.

He has invested more than $1.6 million in the exterior of the home over the last decade, but the interior has never been completed.

The home has space available for up to 9 bedrooms and 8 baths. It also features a gazebo, an earth-incapsulated wine cellar and a grand staircase made of $60,000 worth of stone leading down to the lake.

For more information about the Castle on Keowee, contact Allen Tate broker-in-charge Clay Vassey.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Name released in fatal Hwy. 45 crash
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Chavis Davis was arrested on a warrant from an incident that happened May 8, 2022, on charges...
Philadelphia Police make arrest in aggravated assault case
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 3, 2022

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
FILE - The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on...
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record