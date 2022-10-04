Southern Miss football looks to carry momentum into first-ever Sun Belt Conference game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - After securing a historic and program-building win just two weeks back, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles head out of their bye week looking to carry the momentum gained against Tulane in their matchup with the Troy Trojans Saturday with more history to be made.

Saturday marks the Eagles’ first-ever Sun Belt Conference game since joining the conference officially on July 1, and Southern Miss will have another tough task on hand against a traditional conference juggernaut, the Troy Trojans.

However, Southern Miss Head Coach Will Hall and his Eagles look to fly out the gate in the weekend matchup after a productive week off.

“Coming off of a bye week, it was a good week for us [Southern Miss] to really focus on us and improve on some things we really felt like we needed to improve on.” Coach Hall said. “We certainly hope to come out of the gates and play well early. But, it’s gonna be a 60-minute game. I think it’s gonna be a great college football game between two teams that are physical and like to hit you. We’ll have to play really well to go there and get a win”

Cementing his place as the Eagles’ starting quarterback securing a victory against rivals Tulane in New Orleans, Freshman Zach Wilcke will lead his team again in another tough road matchup Saturday, who Coach Hall says has a bright future wearing the black and gold of Southern Miss.

“He [Wilcke] gets a little better every day,” Coach Hall said with a smile. “He’s a young kid that has a bright future who gets a little more comfortable with everything we do every day.”

The Eagles will travel to Alabama on Saturday to face the Troy Trojans. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. The game can be aired on ESPN+

