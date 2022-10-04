Tropical Depression # 12 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression #12 formed in the Eastern Atlantic just west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday Afternoon. At the time it formed, it had max sustained winds of 35mph...moving NW @ 12mph.

It’s no threat to the U.S, but it could become the next named system for this season. However, its window to strengthen is very limited. It’ll soon battle some stronger wind shear, plus there’s some dry air in its path. If it manages to get a name, the next name up is Julia. However, it’s expected to fall apart by the end of this work week.

