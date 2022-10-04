USPS is hiring seasonal workers for the holidays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season will be here before you know it and that is the busiest time of year for most people, especially for the United States Postal Service.

USPS is currently hosting job fairs all over the state to hire seasonal workers.

Dena Longmire, a Post Office Operations Manager, said they can deliver an average of 50 million packages per day so holiday help is needed.

“The post office is a staple in the United States. We have been delivering mail for 245 years. Everyone’s got a mail carrier, and everyone goes to the post office, so it’s just a chance to bring the holidays to the community,” said Longmire.

USPS is currently hiring Rural Carrier Associates and Assistant Rural Carriers.

Both positions sort, deliver and collect mail and packages and will be paid $19.50 per hour.

