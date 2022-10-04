Voter registration deadline for November general elections is approaching

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The November general elections are quickly approaching.

The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk‘s Office has been gearing up for the elections by hiring poll workers and getting people registered to vote.

This week is the final opportunity to register and be eligible to vote in November.

Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said it is illegal to vote in past voting precincts if you no longer live in that area, so it is important to get registered at your current address by Oct. 10.

“This is voter registration deadline week. We are encouraging everybody new to the Meridian area, if you have neighbors, church members, co-workers, and you know they have moved to Lauderdale County from Texas, or if they’ve moved from Clarke County or wherever. This is the deadline week. It’s always 30 days before an election,” said Johnson.

If you cannot come into the office to register, you may mail-in your application but it will need to be postmarked by Oct. 10.

Circuit clerk offices in Mississippi will be open this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon for those who still need to register.

