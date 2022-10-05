2022 Blackwell Classic and Mississippi/Alabama All Star game rosters revealed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High School Football made some big announcements as the 2022 Bernard Blackwell Classic and the Mississippi-Alabama All Star Game have announced their rosters.

For the Bernard Blackwell Classic, there are a lot of local players that have made the list including:

South Roster

Tyreke Snow: Newton

Zechariah Parodi: Scott Central

Tylan Cole: Meridian

Roscoe Tucker: Meridian

Quez Goss: Scott Central

Bobby Bass (Asst. Coach) - Newton County

North Roster

Elijah Ruffin - Neshoba Central

Beau Holley - Neshoba Central

Peyton Grey - Neshoba Central

Paxton George - West Lauderdale

Zachary Simpson - West Lauderdale

Patrick Schoolar (Head Coach) - Neshoba Central

Shannon Ruffin (Assistant Coach) - Neshoba Central

Brock Clay (Scout) - West Lauderdale

The Bernard Blackwell Classic is scheduled for December 17th at Gulfport’s Milner Stadium. Now for the Mississippi-Alabama game, so far only the Mississippi roster has been revealed.

Mississippi Roster

Christavious Savior - Louisville

Gabriel Moore - Louisville

Quindarrius Jones - Meridian

Jordan Gowdy - West Lauderdale

JJ Butler - Scott Central

John Douglass (OL Coach) - Meridian

The game is schedule for December 10th at South Alabama’s Whitney Hancock Stadium. Kickoff is at noon. To see the full roster, head to the Mississippi Association of Coaches website.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.