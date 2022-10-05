2022 Blackwell Classic and Mississippi/Alabama All Star game rosters revealed
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High School Football made some big announcements as the 2022 Bernard Blackwell Classic and the Mississippi-Alabama All Star Game have announced their rosters.
For the Bernard Blackwell Classic, there are a lot of local players that have made the list including:
South Roster
Tyreke Snow: Newton
Zechariah Parodi: Scott Central
Tylan Cole: Meridian
Roscoe Tucker: Meridian
Quez Goss: Scott Central
Bobby Bass (Asst. Coach) - Newton County
North Roster
Elijah Ruffin - Neshoba Central
Beau Holley - Neshoba Central
Peyton Grey - Neshoba Central
Paxton George - West Lauderdale
Zachary Simpson - West Lauderdale
Patrick Schoolar (Head Coach) - Neshoba Central
Shannon Ruffin (Assistant Coach) - Neshoba Central
Brock Clay (Scout) - West Lauderdale
The Bernard Blackwell Classic is scheduled for December 17th at Gulfport’s Milner Stadium. Now for the Mississippi-Alabama game, so far only the Mississippi roster has been revealed.
Mississippi Roster
Christavious Savior - Louisville
Gabriel Moore - Louisville
Quindarrius Jones - Meridian
Jordan Gowdy - West Lauderdale
JJ Butler - Scott Central
John Douglass (OL Coach) - Meridian
The game is schedule for December 10th at South Alabama’s Whitney Hancock Stadium. Kickoff is at noon. To see the full roster, head to the Mississippi Association of Coaches website.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.