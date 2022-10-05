Alabama farmers send hay to drought-stricken Texas farmers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a hot and dry summer, some Texas farmers are struggling. Drought conditions created a lack of available hay. That has forced some of them to sell their cattle. The Texas Farm Bureau reports that’s happening in record numbers.

“We see them loading up cattle to go to that stockyard selling herds that they worked hard and poured their life into,” said Joe Sellers with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

Sellers says he and other farmers want to do what they can to help Texas farmers keep their cattle, so cattle farmers in Alabama came together to donate 41 rows of hay to Texas farmers.

“About 50,000 pounds to just help alleviate that situation. It won’t fix it, but it’ll make it better for somebody,” Sellers said.

The hay rolled out from Alabama to Texas Wednesday. Sellers say he hopes the farmers in Texas realize how much they care.

“We just want them to pull through it. These people worked a long time to put these herds together. Folks that don’t live on a farm don’t understand. This is their life,” he said.

It’s not just Texas that the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is helping. It is also collecting donations to help Florida farmers affected by Hurricane Ian. You can support the effort here.

