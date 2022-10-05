Beautiful Fall weather on tap for the rest of the day

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Wednesday! It’s Hump Day and we are making our way through yet another fabulous week of weather. High temperatures are nearing the average today of 84 degrees. Overnight lows will remain below average in the mid to lower 50s. It will be another great day to plan some outdoor activities. We can expect a slight breeze over the area, with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday! :)

Update On The Tropics:

Tropical Depression 12 formed in the Eastern Atlantic yesterday, it is expected to dissipate within the next 48 hours and not reach tropical storm status. We also have a Disturbance with a 80% chance of development within the next 48 hours, the system is not expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated as we continue through the season

