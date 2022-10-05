City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JESSIE O HAYNES19871317 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TOMMIE J REED1977526 COOPER AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DONDRE WILLIAMS19781800 MLK JR MEMORIAL DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022