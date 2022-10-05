City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JESSIE O HAYNES
|1987
|1317 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TOMMIE J REED
|1977
|526 COOPER AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DONDRE WILLIAMS
|1978
|1800 MLK JR MEMORIAL DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
