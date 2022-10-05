Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian

Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following the shooting, Conner left the state and was caught in Kansas days later.

The State of Mississippi submitted evidence of Conner’s violent habitual offender status, which included three felony offenses of armed robbery, possession of contraband in a prison and possession of a deadly weapon in a correctional facility.

Conner was indicted in May 2018, but his trial had been postponed for multiple reasons, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

