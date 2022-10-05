Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following the shooting, Conner left the state and was caught in Kansas days later.

“It is often said that justice delayed is justice denied. Today the Clark family finally saw justice served. Friday is the five-year anniversary of Mr. Clark’s death. I am thankful his family has remained patient as we pursued this conviction.”

The State of Mississippi submitted evidence of Conner’s violent habitual offender status, which included three felony offenses of armed robbery, possession of contraband in a prison and possession of a deadly weapon in a correctional facility.

Conner was indicted in May 2018, but his trial had been postponed for multiple reasons, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

