Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense at Cedar Point amusement park.(WOIO)
By WOIO Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged improper behavior while visiting the Cedar Point amusement park.

WOIO reports the charges are from an alleged “sex offense” involving a man and a woman, both 38 years old, who were at the park’s Halloween attraction on Sept. 30.

According to Sandusky police, officers responded to the park after a 17-year-old girl reported witnessing a woman having her hand inside a man’s pant zipper while “making a back-and-forth motion.”

Police said the teen recorded a video of the incident on her phone and shared it with officers before they questioned the couple.

While speaking with police, the man reportedly denied any inappropriate contact and said they have been “very intimate with each other” because they recently started dating.

According to police, the couple was arrested and face a public indecency charge that was upgraded to a second-degree misdemeanor because the witness was a minor.

The couple was taken to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for additional processing.

Sandusky police said the teen’s video factored into their decision to arrest the couple.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Name released in fatal Hwy. 45 crash
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Chavis Davis was arrested on a warrant from an incident that happened May 8, 2022, on charges...
Philadelphia Police make arrest in aggravated assault case
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 3, 2022

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
FILE - The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on...
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record