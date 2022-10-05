Cyclist pedaling 100 miles for fallen firefighter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters gathered Tuesday to remember their fallen brother, Eric Gustafson. Gustafson died while responding to a fire call on Sept. 9, 2016. A cyclist team also honored Gustafson by pedaling 100 miles in his name.

The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors fallen first responders every year. They started their journey in Hoover, Alabama, and pedaled over 200 miles to Meridian. 100 of those miles were dedicated to Gustafson.

“A lot of people that put their arms around the families to show their love but it kind of fades away for them. We roll in 6 years later; we wrap our arms around them to say we have not forgotten your loved one,” said the Vice President of Brotherhood Ride, Louis Linn.

This service in Meridian was a way for everyone to come together as one as they continue to heal from that tragic day 6 years ago. Eric’s mother, Jan, was here for it. She said she hasn’t missed an event that Meridian has put on for her son.

“The city of Meridian has been amazing. This particular Meridian Fire Department has honored him in so many wonderful ways. I didn’t realize the brotherhood that Eric was getting into. It is an amazing faithful brotherhood of men. I know they won’t forget Eric,” said Eric’s mother, Jan Gustafson.

Jan Gustafson said Eric’s first career path was to be a teacher.

“He was going to be a math teacher. One of his friends was a fire chief in New Orleans. They talked and got bit by the firebug. I told him whatever your heart brings then you do it,” said Gustafson.

Jan also talked about Eric’s strong will to learn.

“My Eric was a perpetual studier and asking questions. Chief Clay who was the fire chief at the time said to me he has never had a student that asked so many questions as my son Eric. I know that because he drove me crazy growing up asking so many questions,” said Gustafson.

The cyclists will cover 452 miles in five days as they travel the I-20 corridor before ending the journey in Monroe, Louisiana on October 7th.

