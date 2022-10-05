Kim Houston appointed to Meridian School Board

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A familiar face is stepping into a new role for the Meridian Public School District.

Kim Houston received a unanimous vote to be a member of the Meridian School Board. Houston previously served as a city council person for Ward 5 and ran for mayor. She also owns her own insurance agency.

Houston said she is ready for this opportunity as her goal is to serve her community.

“I am very excited about the opportunity. Mayor Smith called; I answered it, and we’re ready to serve. Being a parent, I think it is vital that we have somebody to represent the parents on that school board. I also want to be a liaison for the community. There has been a lot of things that’s been happening in our community. I think a school board as a whole needs to do a better job in making sure our community is informed, and they have a voice as well.”

Houston was sworn in Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.