Kim Houston appointed to Meridian School Board

Kim Houston received a unanimous vote to be a member of the Meridian School Board.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A familiar face is stepping into a new role for the Meridian Public School District.

Kim Houston received a unanimous vote to be a member of the Meridian School Board. Houston previously served as a city council person for Ward 5 and ran for mayor. She also owns her own insurance agency.

Houston said she is ready for this opportunity as her goal is to serve her community.

Houston was sworn in Wednesday.

