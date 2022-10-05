Lady Raiders move on to Semifinals after beating Cathedral 6-2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Lady Raiders soccer team beat the Cathedral Green Wave 6-2 to win game one of the MAIS playoffs.

On Monday, Head Coach for Lamar Gretchen MacDonald kept up the intensity in practice to prepare the the team for game one as they want to make a trip to the state championship.

The Lady Raiders were all over the ball as they were in control almost the entire time. In their first possession, they nearly scored before finally taking a 1-0 lead just about two minutes in. Lamar would continue to push the pace as in the start of the second half, they were leading 5-0.

Lamar will next play on Thursday and it will be against Madison St. Joe in the semifinals. Game is scheduled for 4:00 pm.

